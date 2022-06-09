Members of New Albany’s Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization recently celebrated a local student who earned a statewide Tri Kappa scholarship and awarded four grants to local non-profits.
Elizabeth Hallal, a senior majoring in theatre arts at Ball State University, competed against college students throughout Indiana to win the annual Tri Kappa Fine Arts Scholarship. The New Albany native and Floyd Central graduate has been a popular actress in several productions throughout her high school and college years.
The 43-member Tri Kappa chapter voted to donate a total of $1,600 to Jacob’s Well, a residential program in Greenville that houses single women and children in a safe, structured environment; Silver Heights Camp to provide two summer camp scholarships for youth, and Let Us Learn, Inc., to provide garden plots.
Officers for the 2022-23 season are Barbara Carnighan, president; Janie Whaley, vice president; Carol Cook, recording secretary; Susan Strauss, corresponding secretary; Laura Maraman, treasurer; and Mary Helen Clemons, historian. The local non-profit, which is part of a network of chapters in 148 cities throughout Indiana, meets monthly from September to December and March to June each year. Members also contribute to Tri Kappa statewide projects at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and supports other efforts in philanthropy, fine arts, mental health, gifted and talented programs, and scholarship.
