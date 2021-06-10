Following its 107-year tradition of serving this community and supporting other causes throughout Indiana, the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization recently donated $2,843 to several nonprofits.
The 45-member group wrapped up its season by voting on the following recipients:
• $800 to Silver Heights Camp to pay for four youth to attend summer camp there
• $450 to the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis (affiliated with Riley Hospital for Children, which Tri Kappa statewide has supported since 1923) to enable a family to stay there for one month; plus $25 membership in the Riley Cheer Guild, which supports the hospital
• $425 to St. Marks United Church of Christ’s Clothes Closet that gives free clothing to those in need
• $425 to Second Baptist Church (Town Clock Church) for general expenses at the historic site that once houses the Underground Railroad
• $418 to the Tri Kappa State Scholarship Fund which, combined with donations from other chapters, provides scholarships to students in areas of fine arts and academics each year
• $100 each to the Carnegie Center for Art and History, Friends of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, and Arts Council of Southern Indiana.
Tri Kappa, which has chapters in 148 cities in Indiana, was founded in 1901 and continues to support charity, fine arts, and scholarship. The New Albany chapter was founded in 1904. Its Associate Chapter, comprised of members who had served in the active chapter for at least 10 years, meets September through December and March through June each year.
