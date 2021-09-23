NEW ALBANY — A longtime New Albany Township Trustee's Office employee retired Thursday after 32 years of service.
Jimmy Martin, 67, retired as a clerk/investigator after working in the office for 24 years. Martin spent about eight of the 32 years working on and off for the city, including spending a few years as director of sanitation.
“It’s been just a fantastic ride,” Jimmy Martin said, “It’s time for me to go.”
Of his time in the Trustee’s Office, Martin has spent nearly three years working with current Township Trustee David Brewer, though they have been friends for longer than that. Brewer praised the work Martin has done over the years, and presented him with a plaque to show his gratitude.
“You don’t always find where you have employees in government that have cared and made a difference like he has,” Brewer said, “It’s countless the amount of people that he’s affected in a positive way over all these years.”
Discussing how helpful Martin has been throughout his career, Brewer shared a story of a time Martin took the hour and a half trip to Bedford three or four times to help one woman figure out how to operate the software systems.
“One of the things that gets overlooked in government is that the people behind the politician is what makes it work,” Brewer said. “It’s people like Jimmy that allows me to do what I do.”
Though he has retired, Martin still plans to come back and work for the office on a contract to help Brewer finish up some work and to train his replacement.
“Doing what we do to help people is the most rewarding part,” Martin said.
Along with his office job, Martin has also been a part of the Sons of American Legion, and acted as state commander for the organization in 2020.
Martin is planning to fill his newfound free time with traveling, golfing, fishing and fixing up his house.
