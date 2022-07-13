NEW ALBANY — Working to further preserve the history and legacy of the Freedomland Cemetery, the New Albany Township Trustee’s Office is in the process of obtaining ownership of the property.
David Brewer began as the township trustee in 2019 and has since been set on improving the condition of the city’s cemeteries, including Freedomland, a segregated cemetery for Blacks from the 19th and 20th centuries.
“Ultimately the goal is for the township to obtain ownership of the property so that we can properly maintain it, and not only maintain it but make it a destination point,” Brewer said.
Freedomland has about 300 grave sites, dating back to the 1850s, near Paoli Pike.
The New Albany Civic Club used to own the cemetery’s property before all of the members died.
“The property basically sat abandoned, because no one was paying taxes; obviously when it’s a cemetery it’s a non-taxable property, so it was just sitting there,” Brewer said.
The trustee’s office is working with New Albany lawyers Shane Gibson and Jason Lopp on acquiring the title to the property. Brewer said they will advertise in the News and Tribune to see if the property has an owner.
The News and Tribune attempted to contact Gibson and Lopp for a comment on where they are in the legal process, but neither had responded by the publication deadline.
After a survey of the property was conducted, the office discovered that 30 to 35 gravestones are located on a neighboring property. Brewer said that they have been working with those neighboring owners about the property.
Without ownership of the property, the trustee’s office is limited in what it can do, which is primarily being allowed to do basic maintenance.
“In my opinion it’s a nationally historic type of cemetery, and we want to protect it as such, and I can’t do that without ownership,” Brewer said.
If the township trustee owned the cemetery, a number of desired improvements could be made, according to Brewer.
Creating a safer parking situation and area to access the cemetery is one change Brewer is hoping to implement to make it easier for people to visit the site.
“I think it’s important that we know the history so we’re not destined to repeat it. To have a segregated cemetery in New Albany tells of a time in our history that obviously we don’t ever want to have to be in that position ever again,” he said.
While there is currently no signage about the history of the site, gaining ownership would allow the trustee’s office to add informational signs along the walking area.
In the past, Brewer said that schools have brought classes to visit and learn from the cemetery, but now with no prominent owner of the land, liability has become a concern.
Brewer has the same concern when it comes to having volunteers work on the property.
“Hopefully too once we get this thing in a position we can maintain ownership of it, we can get our volunteers back in there doing some stuff again and not be creating any type of liability for us,” he said.
Brewer said he would also like to explore more of the covered history at the cemetery. In particular, he mentioned that there is a meeting place covered up somewhere in the cemetery.
However, permits are needed to do this kind of archaeological work, which cannot be given without ownership of the property.
The addition of a decorative fence around the cemetery would protect the property, Brewer said, giving the example of people possibly riding four-wheelers on the grounds. Brewer noted though that anything could happen, and it’s important to mark the outline of cemeteries.
Not having ownership of the property also has caused the trustee’s office to lose out on the opportunity for a $500,000 to a $1 million grant. They made it past the first phase of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation application process but couldn’t move forward without the property rights.
If they are granted ownership, Brewer said they will have to reapply for the grant.
“It opens the door for multiple grants that are out there. Our board, we’ve been saving money the last couple of years to upgrade our cemeteries,” he said.
The office is also working to replace the stone Freedomland sign that marks the entrance to the cemetery after it was struck by a driver in June. Brewer said that the cost of the new stone marker should be covered by the driver’s insurance.
Township trustees are responsible for a handful of duties, meaning maintenance of cemeteries has to be balanced in the budget with other services that often assist individuals in financial stress.
During the pandemic, Brewer said they had to pause some of their work to focus on helping people in crisis but now they are ramping back up.
“[I’m] very happy to say that we’ve been able to have a balanced budget every single year since I’ve been in office, but part of that too was to save some funds to be able to start working on some of this stuff because it hadn’t been done,” he said.
The funds allow the trustee’s office to clean tombstones, add new signage and remove dead tree limbs.
Brewer said he thinks former trustees have ensured basic maintenance was being done, but fixing up the cemeteries more intensely feels personal.
“We’ve got places there that just need to be protected,” Brewer said, “Someday I guess I’ll be buried somewhere, and I hope maybe they’ll maintain that to where it’s respectable, too.”
