NEW ALBANY — At Tuesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the City of New Albany approved opting out of the state of Indiana’s settlement with opioid makers and distributors.
The settlement would absolve the opioid makers and distributors from future lawsuits and would force local governments to surrender any current or future claims against the opioid providers, the city said in a news release.
The suburban Indianapolis cities of Fishers and Noblesville recently joined Indianapolis, South Bend, Lafayette and other municipalities in deciding to forgo potential payments from the lawsuits filed by Indiana’s attorney general’s office.
Fort Wayne, Indiana’s second-largest city, gave preliminary approval Tuesday to doing the same, and its city council was expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.
Other entities that have opted out of the settlement have said they expect to receive less money from the state settlement than they would by pursuing their own lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors, the City of New Albany’s news release said.
“The opioid crisis has devastated communities across the state of Indiana, and it has taken a horrendous toll on the people of Floyd County,” said Mayor Jeff Gahan in the release.
New Albany’s news release referenced a 2018 Indiana University study that showed the opioid crisis cost Floyd County $1 billion. A 2019 report by the Washington Post also shows Floyd County as being one of the worst counties in the United States for prescription opioid abuse, with more than 47 million prescription pain pills entering the county from 2006 to 2012. Additionally, four out of five people with heroin addictions began their addiction on legal, prescription pain medications, the release states.
“Southern Indiana residents do not need to take a backseat in this fight,” Gahan said. “Large drug companies need to be held accountable for the damages they have brought to our families and neighbors.”
Noblesville city attorney Lindsey Bennett said if the city had continued as part of the attorney general’s lawsuits it would have to drop its own suits. That would likely result in it receiving less money than through its own suits against opioid makers and distributors, she said.
“We would not be able to recover that money from the several lawsuits we’ve filed on our own. And it is unlikely we would recover as much money in the state’s lawsuit,” Bennett said.
A state law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb this year requires cities and counties that want to pursue their own legal action to “opt out” of the attorney general’s lawsuits by June 30.
About half of Indiana’s cities and counties have filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and dispensers, seeking to recover funds they have spent on police, fire, treatment programs and prevention in response to opioid abuse, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Those municipalities sued more opioid-related companies than the state did and they have said they believe they’ll get better settlements on their own. Indianapolis, for example, sued 20 companies.
The Associated Press reported last week that Cory Voight, director of complex litigation for the attorney general’s office, said Indiana has filed suits against four defendants and may participate in a fifth: Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, and the Sackler family, the company’s owners; Cardinal Health; McKesson; AmerisourceBergen; and Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Under Indiana’s plan, the state will receive 15% of any settlement, localities will split 15% and the Family and Social Services Administration will get 70% to distribute around the state, with local governments deciding how to spend about half of it.
The attorney general’s office said in a statement that it was hopeful the dissenting cities would reconsider and rejoin the state’s lawsuits.
“Our goal from the beginning has been to partner with cities, towns and counties by splitting the proceeds evenly between the state and local communities,” the office said in the statement.
