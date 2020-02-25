NEW ALBANY — A woman wanted in connection with a burglary with a deadly weapon in New Albany in early January has been arrested after a warrant was issued nearly a month ago.
Dymon A. White, 18, was arrested Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department on a warrant issued Jan. 31. She faces a level 2 felony for burglary with a deadly weapon for what police say was her role in a Jan. 11 robbery in New Albany.
Court records show the robbery victim told police he had been sitting in his bedroom listening to music when someone entered the room. As he turned to look, he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. He heard what sounded like four teens in the room and chased them out with a baseball bat.
Police said it was later reported that the suspects had stolen a pair of Jordans from the home and when they encountered the victim, White sprayed him with mace when he put her in a choke hold. She and other suspects in the case were later identified by police via surveillance cameras at Silver Street Park.
Online court records show White was expected to appear for an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon in Floyd County Superior Court No. 3.
