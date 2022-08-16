NEW ALBANY — It hasn't been too long since New Albany mom Kristy and her teenage daughter were sleeping on an air mattress in someone else's laundry room.
But that's all changed, thanks to the Rapid Rehousing program with the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana and Kristy's hard work.
Now Kristy, who asked the News and Tribune to only identify her by her first name, and her daughter have an apartment.
It's complete with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two large closets. Signs that say "Grateful," "Thankful" and "Blessed" decorate the unit that's looking ready for fall.
She's one of at least four families that have been placed at the Monon Crossing apartment complex on Grantline Road in New Albany through the program.
"I had a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in your lung," she said. "And I woke up three weeks later in the hospital with five test tubes, and a trach and on a ventilator."
It's been a journey ever since.
Kristy said she's lucky if a hospital stay is only one month. She spent 15 years working for EMS in the area. Last August, because she couldn't work while sick, she lost her house.
"It's crazy how your life can go from great to not great," she said.
But despite the obstacles, Kristy still had hope and the humility to ask for help.
Guidance counselors at New Albany High School knew about the family's situation. They told her to call Rob Pryor at the Southern Indiana Homeless Coalition.
Pryor is the Program Manager for the White Flag Shelter and Rapid Rehousing program.
She said when she called he was energetic and eager to help her.
Kristy put in the work and Pryor was able to get her and her teenage daughter into the apartment in 30 days.
Now she and her daughter can watch the sunrise and sunset every day from their balcony, one of Kristy's favorite things about the location.
"I moved really quick on her case and she moved really quick on getting her documentation. It was boom, boom, boom," Pryor said. "The look on her face from day 1 when I first met her to the day I dropped the keys in her hand, it was amazing the difference."
Pryor said the need is growing in the area.
This is the first year the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is working with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority on the program.
"Rapid Rehousing is housing first," Pryor said. "You've probably heard it a million times, let's fix your life first (then get you a home.) You've got to have a home base."
There's a chance the coalition can help more families this year, too. The funding provides for things like nice, new furniture for the apartments.
Now that Kristy and her daughter have a place to live, she can focus on her health and guide her daughter on the way to an academic scholarship for college.
"I want to get my daughter through high school, I want her to graduate and she's hoping to have an academic scholarship, she takes all AP classes," she said.
Her other children are grown and live on their own. They've helped their mom in her time of need.
Pryor said people who need help shouldn't hesitate to reach out to the coalition.
"(Forget) the stigmas of homelessness," Pryor said. "Everybody’s not an alcoholic, everybody’s not a drug addict, sometimes life happens to people."
As for Kristy, she said even in the darkest hours, people who are homeless should have hope.
"Don't give up and just believe, just have hope and just stay focused, don't lose your self in it, just stay focused," she said.
