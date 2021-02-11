NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Parks and Recreation Department is beginning to restart its normal programming after delays and cancellations due to COVID-19.
One of the more popular and instructive offerings for the city’s youth will get underway next month, and the city is seeking participants for the program.
The Slam Dunk Co-ed Youth Basketball League and Tournament provides an opportunity for children in fifth through eighth grades to learn about the game without the emphasis being on wins and losses.
“It really teaches cooperation and makes them work harder,” said Kathy Wilkerson, recreation director for the parks department.
“Everybody gets to play. We want girls and boys on the team.”
The goal is to get 64 kids signed up so that the league can have eight teams with eight players on each team. Wilkerson said that helps ensure that players get plenty of playing time so they can have fun while improving their basketball skills. Teams will be drawn evenly.
“This is a recreational league. It’s for fun. We’re not concerned about the skill level of the players,” Wilkerson said.
It’s also cheap.
The league fee is $10 per player and is due at the time of registration. Wilkerson said many are hurting financially because of the pandemic and the parks department didn’t want that to be a hindrance.
“We’ve kept the cost low so that everybody can play,” she said.
The games will be played on Saturdays beginning March 6 and will last for six weeks with a tournament at the conclusion.
Wilkerson said the department has enlisted some great coaches who are experienced both with the game and with coaching youth.
The games will be played at the Griffin Center, and Wilkerson said steps will be taken to ensure that COVID-19 safety guidelines are being strictly followed.
With kids being stuck at home for much of the past year due to virtual learning, Wilkerson said the league will give them the opportunity to enjoy some activity.
“We thought this would be a good way to get the pre-teens off of the couch and off the video games for a little while,” she said.
The league is also sponsored by the New Albany Urban Enterprise Association. For information on registration, call 812-948-5361.
