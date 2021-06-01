NEW ALBANY — For a congregation to declare itself as Open and Affirming to LGBTQ+ persons is part of the mission, but Rev. Paul Snyder said there’s more to becoming an inclusive church than simply checking a box.
“There are lots of churches that say ‘we’ll welcome all’ but don’t do that,” said Snyder, reverend at Central Christian Church in New Albany.
As a testament to the church’s goal of putting actions behind its words, Central Christian will host its first service organized and led by LGBTQ+ persons.
The service, titled “God Calls You Good”, will be held at 3 p.m. on June 13 on the church’s lawn at 1315 E. Spring St.
The event is the most tangible example of Central Christian’s oath. In a 2018 vote, the church took the denominational pledge to be Open and Affirming, which is a public commitment to accept and welcome all sexual orientations and gender identities into the congregation.
Snyder, who is not a member of the LGBTQ+ community and will not preach during the service, started his ministry at the church in 2020. One of his goals was to continue the church’s open stance, and to put effort behind the words.
A book study about the topic spurred a list of seven reasons the church produced detailing why Central Christian supports LGBTQ+ membership.
Those reasons include fostering faith through diversity, spreading love and ending suffering and oppression caused by traditional church teachings.
Some widely held beliefs in Christian churches have basically mandated that you could be a faithful follower or you could be LGBTQ+, but that the two weren’t compatible, Snyder said.
But Open and Affirming congregations believe that salvation isn’t based on sexual or gender preference.
“We affirm LGBTQ+ not in spite of our religious teachings, but because of our religious teachings,” Snyder said.
Church leaders said a few members left the congregation following the decision to affirm, but they added Central Christian also gained new attendees.
“This is something your church can do and survive and thrive after it happens,” said Andrew Raker, an elder at Central Christian who has attended the church for more than two decades.
The service itself shows that Central Christian strongly supports the LGBTQ+ community, he continued.
“I think it’s important for our church because we took our public stand that we’re Open and Affirming a couple of years ago, but we live in a world where people can say things but don’t always put action behind them,” Raker said.
“This is a concrete effort to live into who we say we are.”
Multiple members of Central Christian will lead the service, and the guest speaker will be Rev. Luther Young Jr.
Young is based out of Columbus, Ohio, and serves as the council moderator for the Disciples LGBTQ+ Alliance. He said he spoke with Snyder about the church’s progression and was encouraged by its plans to host a service directed by LGBTQ+ members.
“I was really excited about the work that he’s doing at that church,” he said. “Even though they have become an Open and Affirming congregation and declared themselves as such, we spoke about the need to recognize that this is an ongoing work.”
Young’s lesson, which will be delivered in New Albany in the middle of Pride Month, will focus on how congregations can take the next step after becoming Open and Affirming. He said there are mistakes and growing pains, but that’s to be expected.
“I think so many people are open and welcoming, or at least they think they are, but affirming really takes it to the next level,” Young said.
“God Calls You Good” is a message directed at LGBTQ+ persons who may struggle with acceptance.
“That can be a challenge for LGBTQ+ people, especially individuals who have been told their whole lives that who they are, or at least part of who they are, is disgusting. It’s nasty. It’s deplorable,” Young said.
Humiliation and pain inflicted on LGBTQ+ people through churches is specifically referenced in Central Christian’s seven reasons for affirming. Snyder said teenagers who identify as LGBTQ+ are more likely to consider suicide, and that the church has a responsibility in ending the stigma associated with gender or sexuality preferences.
“Of course there will be people who don’t understand the importance of a message like this, but I think it’s important for churches to be able to proclaim it because the church has throughout history said a lot of things, believed a lot of things and taught a lot of things that have been very hurtful and traumatic for a lot of people,” he said.
The service is open to the public. Raker said the church is excited about the opportunity to show that Southern Indiana is a welcoming place and demonstrate that Central Christian is blessed with diversity in its membership.
“There are communities where sexuality and gender might be something that is tolerated or accepted, but this is a chance for us to say this is a great thing and that we’re glad you’re a part of our church community and the New Albany community,” he said.
