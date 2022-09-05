NEW ALBANY — The National Park Service has listed the Kunz Hartman House, located 911 State St., in the National Register of Historic Places, the official list of sites, buildings, structures, districts and objects important to our nation’s history.
The Kunz Hartman House currently serves as the Southern Regional Office of Indiana Landmarks. The statewide historic preservation nonprofit saved the house from demolition following a 2017 fire, completely rehabilitating it over the next two years. The Queen Anne-style house was built in 1898-99 as the home of prominent New Albany businessman and philanthropist Louis Hartman and his wife Anna Katherine Kunz Hartman, and later was the long-time location of Baity’s Funeral Home.
Two other Floyd County properties were also recently listed in the National Register: the main branch of the Floyd County Library at 180 West Main St. in New Albany, and the Charles and Eletha Frederick House, located at 6954 U.S. 150, that houses the Galena branch of the library.
The National Register of Historic Places is a federal program administered in Indiana by the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology in coordination with the National Park Service. There are about 2,000 individual properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Indiana, as well as about 300 historic districts.
