NEW ALBANY - Tuesday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, the Floyd County Historical Society held its monthly meeting. The guest speaker was Curtis Peters, and the name of the program was New Albany’s Baseball Hall of Famer Billy Herman.
As some might already know, Billy Herman Park was named after the hall of famer. The park is located on Scribner Drive and contains four batting fields and a batting cage. Peters also briefly talked about the park, which is within walking distance of the library.
After the business part of the program, President David Barksdale announced there was a distant relative of Herman in attendance. She took a moment to stand up and introduce herself, as well as state her relation to the hall of famer. There was also one person in attendance who met Herman.
After Vice President Vic Megenity introduced the guest, Peters took the podium. His presentation was accompanied by a slideshow, and the first slides the guest speaker showed the attendees was that of Herman’s plaque featured in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Billy Herman was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in August of 1975, which is a high honor for any player. Though he played during the 1930s and the 1940s, he wasn’t fully recognized until decades later,” Peters said.
And 1975 was the same year Herman was also inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame. He also received an honorary New Albany High School diploma that same year.
Years later, in 2007, Herman was inducted into the New Albany High School Hall of Fame. The Chicago Cubs also honored him with a plaque in their hall of fame in 2021.
William Jennings Brian Herman was born in 1909 in New Albany. He passed away in 1992 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
“Ever since he was a kid, Billy loved playing baseball. He was a player at New Albany High School during his sophomore and junior years,” Peters said as he relayed some information about the baseballer’s early life.
Herman did not finish high school, but he continued to play baseball, even after he began working and married his wife. Peters said, “Many people knew Billy was one of the smartest men in baseball.”
Even though Herman didn’t have any experience as a second baseman, that was the position he played. Shortly after that, he began to move up the ranks. During the 1920s, Herman was recruited to a Minor League team, the Louisville Colonials. The other Minor League teams for which he played included: the Vicksburg Hillbillies, the Dayton Aviators, the Minneapolis Millers, and the Oakland Oaks.
“In 1931, he began playing for the Chicago Cubs. He was very dedicated and competitive. When the Cubs went to the World Series, their team lost to the New York Yankees both times,” Peters said regarding the first part of Herman’s career. Herman remained with the Chicago team until 10 years later.
In 1941, he was traded to the Brooklyn Dodgers. The same year, they lost the World Series to the New York Yankees. He was upset his team had lost to the Yankees yet again. The two other Major League teams he played for included the Boston Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates. After that was the end of his playing career.
Peters then showed us a few photos of the player, some of which Peters found in the archives at the Floyd County Public Library. Other slides he showed included some of Herman’s baseball statistics, newspaper articles about him, and baseball cards from both his playing and managing days.
“He did not have a successful career as a baseball manager,” Peters said about the latter part of his career. “He retired in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and took up playing golf as one of his new hobbies.”
After that, the speaker relayed a few stories Herman himself had told regarding some of his experiences.
Peters also suggested the City of New Albany honor Herman with a city plaque or statue.
At the end of the program, participants were invited to share any stories or ask any questions they had about the famous baseball player.
One of Herman’s distant relatives, DeeDee Mix, gave a brief statement. “I never met him. He was one of my Great-Grandmother Edna’s brothers. I asked my dad why I never met Billy, and he told me Billy was always out of town.”
A career in baseball is very demanding, and those who are involved spend a lot of hours away from home. It’s always interesting learning about famous Hoosiers, and the incredible life of Billy Herman is no exception.
