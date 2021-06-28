NEW ALBANY — With its three floors of upscale retail and a bargain basement, the White House Department Store drew crowds of shoppers from New Albany as well as other communities in the region.
It was arguably the shopping hub of Southern Indiana until fringe retail centers and malls largely replaced stand-alone department stores, eventually leading to the closure in 1977 of what is now labeled the White House Centre after serving as a downtown New Albany staple for almost a century.
“I think when things closed around downtown, the store that hurt New Albanians the most was the White House, because everyone seemed to have a connection to it,” Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale said.
“It was really a big blow.”
Restoration efforts spared the 222 Pearl St. structure, which now houses Mariposa Consignments as well as offices. While that era of retail may never be relived, people can experience a taste of the past at the Floyd County Historical Society's Padgett Museum.
The museum opened last Saturday for the season, and along with its permanent exhibits like “By the River's Edge” and other offerings detailing Floyd County's history such as the Robert E. Lee Steamboat showcase, a new display focused on the history of the White House Centre will great guests this year.
Two private collections comprise the exhibit, which features shopping bags, packages, ties, men's coats and other items from the former department store. Barksdale, who manages the museum, said the White House was a major part of the local retail scene for decades. Those who lived in New Albany when the store was open have stories about the clothes they bought there to celebrate monumental occasions like weddings, graduations and other events.
One of the unique features of the White House store was how people paid for merchandise. Suction tubes were installed so that customers' cash was transported up to the third floor for processing, with a receipt sent back after the amount was confirmed. It was similar to the tubes used at banks, with each floor having a specific designation so that the counters on the receiving end didn't confuse their orders.
Some facade changes were implemented to the building and eventually removed before it was overhauled for new businesses in 2008.
Barksdale said it's great to see downtown New Albany alive again with retail, restaurants and other businesses, but he added it's unlikely the city will ever see stand-alone department stores like the White House again.
That's one reason why people should stop and visit the Padgett Museum and check out a part of New Albany's history, he said.
The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through Dec. 11.
The museum, located at 509 W. Market St., was recently the beneficiary of some structural renovations thanks to a preservation grant. For more information, go to fchsin.org.
