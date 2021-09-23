NEW ALBANY — Friends of Town Clock Church will receive $7,500 through endowment funds to restore a gasolier light fixture that once served as the centerpiece of the sanctuary.
The nonprofit is one of 11 organizations receiving funding for restoration of historic African American sites in Indiana. The money comes through two funds established by the late chemist Stan Cox.
Cox, who died in 2019, was the first Black chemist to work for Eli Lilly and Co. when he joined the business in 1957. He established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation to support restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of historic African American sites in the state.
Town Clock Church in New Albany was built in 1852, and served as a link in the Underground Railroad. The Second Baptist Church congregation worships inside the building.
Also in Southern Indiana, Leora Brown School Inc. will receive $10,000 for repairs and rehabilitation of the former Corydon Colored School, which was constructed in 1891.
New Albany-based Southeastern District Association, Inc. will receive $15,000 to build two canopies to shelter entrances at the First Baptist Church in West Baden Springs.
“Partnering with Indiana Landmarks allows us to honor Stan’s legacy by caring for sites that are important to our state’s African American history,” said Tamara Winfrey-Harris, vice president of community leadership and effective philanthropy at CICF.
