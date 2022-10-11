SOUTHERN INDIANA — There's new help for people experiencing homelessness in Southern Indiana and all people have to do to help is download an app to their smartphone.
The Samaritan app, which allows people to donate directly through a messaging service on the app, to homeless individuals in the community, has launched in the region.
The goal of Louisville-owned Access Ventures and the Samaritan app is to connect 25 members of the unhoused community to the app over the next three to six months in Southern Indiana. In total the plan is to get 100 people in the region on the platform.
"We have been working the last four or five months with the service providers, getting them trained, identifying what portion of their population are Samaritan-ready," said Access Ventures Managing Director Bryce Butler. "We recognize people who are unhoused are at varying degrees of need."
Access Ventures launched the KNOW Homelessness campaign last year, which put a face and story to those experiencing homelessness in the area. That's what attracted the Samaritan app to the area, said co-founder Chris Sun.
"In our few years on the ground so far in various cities across the U.S. we’ve provided Samaritan memberships to over 1,000 people experiencing homelessness," he said.
The members will work with case managers to get set up on the app, where their photos and stories can be shared.
"Local people can download the Samaritan app on app stores and from there begin to learn about a person's story, invest with them for maybe a message of encouragement or a direct financial donation," Sun said.
Byrd said the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is the main partner on this project in Clark and Floyd counties.
The plan is to get people to change their minds about what homelessness looks like.
"The fact that 50% of women and children that are homeless are the victims of domestic violence and the fact that 20% of people actually receiving care at Louisville shelters and services are Indiana residents...we see this as a regional challenge," Byrd said.
That's where the Samaritan app comes in to help.
Byrd also said people can know their donations are being put to good use right in their hometowns.
"You can give through the app and know it's been managed through the case manager," he said. "And the funds you’re contributing are going to services or items that are directly helping their transition out of homelessness."
