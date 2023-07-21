NEW ALBANY — Christian Brothers Automotive is expanding its reach to New Albany by opening a new repair business in August.
The new shop will be at 4606 Charlestown Road, New Albany, and will be owned by Gregg and Lisa Romans. They have owned another location in Crestwood, Kentucky for the past five years.
Christians Brothers Automotive is a faith-based business that opened its first location in 1982 in Mission Bend, Texas. The auto repair shop started franchising its business in 1996.
When the New Albany location opens Aug. 14, it will be the 276th location in the nation.
“The company was founded on a simple principle, which is treat your neighbor as you would want to be treated yourself,” Gregg said. “We always are completely honest with our customers and we try to give the customer the absolute best service experience that they’ll get anywhere in the business.”
With this principle, it has given Romans the business model of being transparent with everything that they do when it comes to working on cars.
When customers walk into the shop, the waiting area will be similar to that of a dentist or doctor’s office. They will also offer a shuttle service with no extra charges to the customer.
“From the time you walk into the door until we finish the vehicle, it’ll be first class all the way,” Gregg said. “Our technicians who are going to be working there have tons of years of experience in the business.”
If they do make a mistake, they will not make any excuses, they will accept it and fix the problem to make it right with the customer, Gregg added.
They are a full service shop, meaning that they will be able to do oil changes, suspension repair, transmission or engine replacements and more.
“We’re super-excited to be in that area,” Gregg said. “I think it’s a fabulous area for shop. When we had the chance to move into that area we were super excited about it because we just felt it’s a great growing area and there’s lots of good people and good neighborhoods around there.”
