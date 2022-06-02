JEFFERSONVILLE — In just two months, Baptist Health will open the first of its kind, hybrid freestanding emergency room in Southern Indiana.
Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care is scheduled to open in August. The facility is located in the Jefferson Ridge development at 3516 10th St., in Jeffersonville, near the Interstate 265 interchange.
What makes the facility so unique is patients no longer have to guess what kind of treatment they need. They can receive either emergency or urgent care under one roof. In addition, they will be charged for the services they receive.
Baptist Health has partnered with Intuitive Health to build the first freestanding emergency room in Southern Indiana. Since 2008, Intuitive Health has partnered with healthcare systems across the country to build freestanding facilities that provide emergency and urgent care services.
“It’s so exciting. Intuitive has a totally different approach to healthcare,” said Ashley Parker, program director for the Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care facilities at both Jefferson Ridge and the one under construction at the corner of Blankenbaker and Bluegrass parkways in Louisville. “Jefferson Ridge will offer emergency department services and urgent care services under one roof. Traditional emergency rooms charge ER prices for what can be non-emergent procedures. Urgent Care facilities are not staffed or equipped with ER trained staff or emergency room equipment. However, at Jefferson Ridge, we will have all of those things … an ER trained staff and physicians and we will bill patients for whatever services they receive. It’s more efficient, cost effective and completely focused on serving the patient and the community.”
Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care will be opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The facility will be equipped with on-site lab equipment, a radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanners.
If the patient needs to be transported for additional care, Baptist Health Floyd now has two ambulances on-site ready to make those runs.
The facility is currently receiving finishing touches and staff is being hired. Parker said the construction process has been a smooth one and it is all systems go for an August opening.
“The model really takes out the decision making for the patient at home who is trying to decide if they need to go to the ER or urgent care,” she said. “They don’t have to decide that anymore. They can come to one facility and be taken care of and welcomed.”
More information about Baptist Health Floyd is available at BaptistHealth.com/Floyd.
