JEFFERSONVILLE — There's a new healthcare option in Clark County.
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday residents can visit the new Baptist Health Emergency Room and Urgent Care, located at 3516 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
"We stood here, I guess a little more than a year ago, to break ground on the area's first hybrid emergency department and urgent care," said Dr. Jody Prather, chief of strategy and marketing officer for Baptist Health, during a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. "And now it's especially exciting as we're getting ready to open the doors on Monday on this extraordinary state-of-the-art facility."
The facility is pristine and features seven examination rooms for the patients. Patients will be able to get X-rays, ultrasounds, labs, CT scans and more at the facility without ever having to leave the building.
"The hybrid (emergency room) and urgent care is going to give folks in Clark County and throughout southern Indiana great new option for care," Prather said.
Baptist Health is partnering with Dallas-based Intuitive Health for the facility. One of the most important aspects of the new center is transparent billing. Officials said patients would only be billed for the level of care they receive.
An emergency room-trained physician will staff the facility's ER and determine if patients can get treated there, or if they need to be taken to another location.
Hospital officials touted the new facility's capabilities including onsite X-ray capabilities, multi-slice CT scanners, a radiology suite, ultrasounds, labs, little to no wait time and quality treatment for conditions ranging from allergies to stitches, broken bones and stroke symptoms.
"We build our care, our facilities around the patients to make it easier for them," said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer. "Bringing more services to them, as we can with this state-of-the-art facility, will provide patients with the same level of care."
He said the patient experience, and good customer service, are key.
"Our patients will no longer have to guess where they need to go for urgent care or an emergency facility."
