NEW ALBANY — Building on the successes of what he defined as an already distinguished medical care provider, Baptist Health Floyd’s new president believes the hospital can reach new heights in the near future.
Mike Schroyer was named president of Baptist Health Floyd in mid-June, and has been on the job for about two weeks. Moving into a new city in the midst of a pandemic would be difficult for anyone, but Schroyer said joining a team that’s committed to fighting COVID-19 has made the transition easier.
“Based upon what I did in my previous position, and what they’ve done here, they’re very similar in the care, and the outcomes have been outstanding,” Schroyer said.
He comes to New Albany after serving as president of St. Vincent Anderson Northeast Region, where he lived in Noblesville.
His career in health care began while he was still a teenager. As a 16-year-old, Schroyer worked as an orderly in his hometown hospital in Princeton, Illinois.
From there, Schroyer has been around the country serving in a variety of health care roles.
While pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Chicago, Schroyer worked as a critical care nurse, getting first-hand experience inside operating rooms and ambulances.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in Chicago and began working on his master’s degree.
“By that time I decided I really liked working in nursing,” Schroyer said. “I had already gotten into nursing leadership, so I wanted to get my master’s in nursing administration.”
He would eventually move to New Jersey where he was hired as a nurse manager over critical care at a large hospital. He finished his master’s degree at Seton Hall University in nursing administration, and then he returned to Chicago for a major chapter in his life.
“The main reason was I decided to get married to a wonderful and lovely woman by the name of Joy,” Schroyer said.
Joy is also a registered nurse, and the couple has three children.
Schroyer began working in cardiovascular service, and moved to Birmingham, Alabama and then Charlotte, North Carolina and on to Texas.
He was a pioneer in helping to start the nation’s first all-digital and paperless cardiovascular hospital. As part of his job, Schroyer spent a lot of time on the road helping launch other free-standing heart hospitals. He’s credited with being involved in the start of 16 free-standing heart hospitals.
In 2007, Schroyer began working in the St. Vincent Health system where he stayed until coming to New Albany, where he recently purchased a home. He’s obviously traveled extensively in his professional life, and he said he couldn’t do it without his loved ones.
“I have a wonderful family who has just supported me so much through the years,” Schroyer said.
When considering New Albany, Schroyer was told by several people he would love the city and the surrounding area. So far, Schroyer said they couldn’t have been more right.
“We’ve just fallen in love with it,” he said.
His work is his passion, and Schroyer said he also was enamored with Baptist Health Floyd.
“I’m very impressed with what’s been done here,” he said.
But Schroyer doesn’t want the hospital to rest on its laurels. He believes Baptist Health Floyd can improve and has the team in place to do so.
“I think there’s more services that we can look to add and just continue to build on the overall services, our scope, and how we serve this community and also continue to improve our overall quality,” he said.
Service and quality are major focal points for Schroyer. He welcomes feedback and input from the public, and said it’s important to garner the community’s trust and support.
“We need to be involved and make sure that we get the message out to the community about what we’re doing but also be out in the community to hear what more we could be doing,” he said.
Grassroots efforts and partnerships with community groups, businesses and individuals are critical to a local hospital’s success, he continued.
“In today’s health care, if you don’t have community support, the hospital will not do as well,” Schroyer said.
He was selected for the position following a nationwide search by Baptist Health.
“Mike’s experience in providing exceptional heart care, in physician development and recruitment and knack for growing medical services make him a great fit for Baptist Health Floyd,” said Diane Murphy, hospital board chair, after the announcement was made that Schroyer would be the new Baptist Health Floyd president.
