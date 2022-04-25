NEW ALBANY — Nestled off of Budd Road in New Albany, a plant nursery has blossomed on a sizable plot that was once a cattle farm.
There, a greenhouse brims with plants, infant trees awaiting their homes are situated in rows and the bustling city life is drowned by green pastures. It’s exactly what Emily and Travis Ross wanted when they decided to come back home to raise their family — a simpler life with a larger cause.
“I grew up here, and I love it,” Emily said as she stood outside of the sizable greenhouse preparing for this week’s spring sale.
Her grandfather originally farmed the property, and Emily and Travis are somewhat following in his footsteps, just on their own path.
Almost a decade ago, they came back to Southern Indiana and Emily’s family farm. After dabbling in livestock farming, Emily and Travis opened New Blooms Nursery on the property.
But horticulture wasn’t the initial goal for the Ross family. Travis said the opportunity actually “fell into our laps.”
In 2015, the couple traveled to another farm to buy a trailer. They left with a new plan for their property.
The Indiana farm they visited was an arboretum and it captured their imaginations. Travis said the couple that owned it was set to retire, and they offered to teach them the ins and outs of the business.
What they absorbed led to the launch of New Blooms. More than a place to buy plants, trees and shrubs, Emily and Travis have established the nursery with the tenets of sustainability, community education and respect for the environment.
New Blooms is also centered around a simple business concept.
“We just try to be genuine, honest people,” Travis said.
The couple emphasized that they’ve received a lot of help along the way. They garnered instruction through Purdue University Extension’s Master Gardner program. The support of people like Extension Educator Gina Anderson has made them want to pass along their skills and knowledge to others.
“It’s been a learn as we go experience,” Emily said. “As we grow, we grow in our knowledge.”
New Blooms is a homegrown operation. Located at 502 W. Arrowhead Drive, the nursery sits on a portion of the 160-acre farm that has long been in Emily’s family. But Travis and Emily were also very forward-thinking in their business approach.
“When we started, we noticed there weren’t a lot of places selling plants online,” Emily said.
Well before curbside pickup became a staple, the couple offered it. Customers can place their orders and drive to the nursery to collect their purchase.
The nursery was also on the cutting edge of delivery. Customers can purchase online from New Blooms and typically have their orders shipped the same week. The nursery does a lot of business with customers on the east coast, but has shipped trees as far away as Alaska.
An engineering professor at the University of Louisville, Travis has put his technological skills to good use at the nursery. He’s designed several systems to improve New Blooms’ operations. The couple has added ponds to help with irrigation.
Emily said they recommend native plants and pollinators because they are good for the environment, which is a staple of New Blooms. It’s a belief that shows in the volunteer work of the couple as they educate others about the importance of sustainable practices.
Affordability is another part of the New Blooms platform. That priority will be on display during the nursery’s spring sale, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
To view New Blooms’ catalog or to find more information, go to newblooms.com.
