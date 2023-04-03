SELLERSBURG — The town of Sellersburg welcomed Exile Waxing Company to the town last Friday with music, snacks and some waxes.
Exile, located at 98 Hometown Plaza, Sellersburg, offers full body waxing, brow sculpting, spray tanning and more. The official ribbon-cutting for the business happened Friday, but Exile Waxing has been open for about a month.
To book an appointment visit https://exilewaxco.glossgenius.com/ and click on the box that says “Book Now.”
Maisie Rose, Exile’s owner, has been waxing people for about seven years now. With the opening of this business, it will be her first time owning a waxing business.
“I’ve always worked for people, so it just kind of made more sense for me to go out on my own and do this out in Sellersburg,” Rose said.
Before opening Exile, Rose worked at Cloud 9, a massage spa in Sellersburg, and she also worked at Body and Brow, a waxing service in New Albany.
Sellersburg is her home and she wanted to bring a waxing company to the town, saying that the community needed a place like hers.
“We’re just super excited to be in Sellersburg,” Rose said. “I grew up in Sellersburg, so its just such a big deal for me to be out here and be somebody in my hometown.”
Owning and opening a business was a big learning curve for Rose, it was more than she had previously anticipated, she said.
Having her own business in her hometown is a big deal to her, and all the struggle to be able to have that was worth it to her.
“It’s such a huge deal for me to do it out here,” Rose said. “I said for a while, I don’t want to make a million dollars, I just want to be someone in my home town.”
Exile will be adding more diversity to businesses in the town, said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg town manager.
“Exile is kind of a very specialty boutique little shop,” Smith said. “I think the more small businesses and small boutique-like shops that we have here the more unique they make Sellersburg.”
He added that this business will be the fifth boutique type shop the town has had to open in the last six months.
“I think several of our small businesses that have opened here in town are hometown folk that have gone off and gained their experience,” Smith said. “Now it’s great to see them coming back and reinvest in the community that they’re from.”
Smith also had the opportunity to get waxed while he was at the opening.
“I would say not having a very broad experience in getting my nose waxed and it being the first time… I think it went very well,” Smith said.
