The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery at 137 E. Main St., New Albany will host an opening reception for the new exhibit, Smooth As Glass, on Saturday March 11 from 2 to 5 p.m.
The exhibition features five prominent glass artists working in this region. Experience the beauty and breadth of glass through a myriad of materials, techniques, and inspirations as you meet the artists who will guide you on your journey through the glorious world of glass. The exhibit will continue through April 21.
This showcase features artists such as Chad Balster, who creates both innovative production designs and one of-a-kind works of glass art. He views working with glass as a transformation of both material and artist, each one molding one another throughout the process.
Lisa Fowler works primarily with soft-glass beads and other jewelry, emphasizing color, texture and form. For Fowler, each piece is made through the challenge of bringing an idea into physical reality.
Edd Johannemann uses a wide range of methods in his highly personal, socially-relevant glass sculptures, such as photography, woodworking, found objects, repurposed glass, and traditional stained glass techniques.
Originally a bead maker, Joy Lait is an artist now exploring lamp-working and pate de verre. Through these techniques she creates large, calligraphic kinetic sculptures, each one simultaneously suspended in space and bursting with energy.
Ann Klem derives her inspirations from science fiction, black holes, vintage tools, and nature’s processes. Ann’s work is an exploration of tension as the fluidity of glass is juxtaposed with the rigid and symbolic nature of vintage vises and clamps.
The exhibit and reception are freely open to the public. Come enjoy the shattered, salvaged, and shimmering glory of glass.
Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For more information call 502-649-3320 or go to www.Bourne-Schweitzergallery.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.