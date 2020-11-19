INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday announced that 7,420 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 275,503 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County saw an even 100 news cases, while Floyd experienced 51. The total number of cases in Clark has reached 4,539 with 2,824 reported in Floyd. The two counties recorded no additional deaths; Floyd's total remains at 77 and Clark's at 74.
A total of 4,889 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 59 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,009,763 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,989,456 on Wednesday. A total of 3,725,334 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.