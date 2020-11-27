INDIANAPOLIS — Clark and Floyd counties showed a combined 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health.
The additional 82 cases in Clark County pushed its total to 5,310. Another death also was reported in Clark, bringing the total to 78, the same number of deaths recorded in Floyd County. New cases in Floyd numbered 46, making its total 3,294.
Statewide, there were 5,700 additional cases among Hoosiers, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 324,537 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,328 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,162,110 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,145,727 on Thursday. A total of 4,148,596 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
