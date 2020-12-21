INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported that 3,978 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 468,219 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County added 71 new cases for a total of 7,522. Floyd County's total is 4,632 with the addition of 46 cases. The number of deaths in Clark and Floyd counties was unchanged; Clark has had 103 and Floyd 86.
To date, 2,533,672 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,523,679 on Sunday. A total of 5,288,642 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 24.3% for Indiana; 24.8% in Clark; and 20.4% in Floyd.
