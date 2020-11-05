INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday announced that 4,462 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 196,176 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
New COVID-19 cases in Southern Indiana fell one short of 100, with Clark County reporting 60 and Floyd County 39. One additional death was reported in Floyd County, which has recorded 71 deaths from COVID-19; Clark County deaths remain at 67.
A total of 4,269 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 45 from the previous day. Another 242 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,761,947 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,748,496 on Wednesday. A total of 3,073,855 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
