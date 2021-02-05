INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported that 1,529 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 635,171 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
New cases in Clark and Floyd counties numbered 54 and 31, respectively. Overall, Clark has had 11,374 cases and Floyd 6,805. Deaths in the two-county region held at 165 in Clark and 147 in Floyd.
A total of 11,280 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 49 from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,989,069 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,983,026 on Thursday. A total of 7,181,084 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Floyd County's seven-day positivity rate for unique persons, at 15.2%, was slightly lower than the state's rate of 15.4%. Clark County's rate was 19.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 661,033 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 191,247 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
