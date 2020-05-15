NEW ALBANY — A New Albany pilot awaiting trial in a child exploitation case has a new charge after investigators say he tried to communicate with a witness even after a no-contact order was filed in March.
Floyd County prosecutors filed a class A misdemeanor Thursday against Robert W. Brown Jr., 48, who has been in Floyd County jail since his January arrest. Court records show a 13-page letter was intercepted by investigators from Brown to a family member of his ex-girlfriend, a woman who is reported to have turned him in after finding child pornography on his iPad.
He was initially charged with three level 4 felonies for child exploitation and arrested Jan. 17 after investigators say they found more than 1,000 sexual images and videos of children of various ages on devices belonging to Brown.
New exploitation charges were filed March 17 as investigators sifted through evidence. Police believe that while Brown pulled most of the material from online, he created some of it on his own, with at least one local victim.
A new case was opened against Brown in late March — he was charged with a level 5 felony for obstruction of justice after police say he made more than 250 calls from jail to the family member of his ex, first saying that if they were married she wouldn’t have to testify against him, before turning “mean and demanding” when she would not, threatening to expose personal information about her during the trial.
On May 6, jail staff processing mail from inmates found the letter headed to Brown’s ex, just over a month after a judge issued a no-contact order with the witness. In it, court records show Brown wrote “I’m taking a risk writing you, the judge told me I can’t contact you ‘until this matter is complete.’”
The letter also included a drawing of the witness.
Brown appeared for an initial hearing Friday on the most recent charge. In all three cases, he has pretrial conferences set for May 21 and July 2 with a jury trial scheduled for July 13 at 9 a.m.
