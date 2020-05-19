JEFFERSONVILLE — A woman who brought the University of Louisville men’s basketball team into question with her 2015 expose ‘Breaking Cardinal Rules,’ is facing new theft charges in Clark County.
Katina Powell, 48, is charged with a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement and a class A misdemeanor for theft after an investigation into a shoplifting case in February in Clarksville.
Court records show police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lewis and Clark Parkway Feb. 19 on a report of theft. On scene, they found the suspect they later identified as Powell. A chase ensued but was cancelled when Powell eluded capture.
On Feb. 21, police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Powell and another person walk into the store. Powell was wearing University of Louisville shirts and hats. Powell later walked past cashiers with three shoeboxes, court records show. Police recognized her from being on the news and compared the surveillance photos with ones taken of a recent Clark County arrest.
Powell was arrested and charged in a separate Clark County case Feb. 26, after police say she walked out of Rural King on 10th Street with merchandise before fleeing in a car with suspect Jerry Sanders, who police say led them on a chase for several miles. The incident came to a halt when stop sticks were employed.
Powell was released on her own recognizance March 2 in the Rural King case, which is pending. She has a pretrial conference set for July 16. An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled in the case involving Dick’s Sporting Goods.
