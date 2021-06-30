JEFFERSONVILLE — The two new Clark County judges appointed last week by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb take the bench today, and both say they’re up to the challenge ahead.
Abe Navarro, who most recently served as Clark County chief public defender, and Kyle Williams, former chief counsel in Region 15 for the Indiana Department of Child Services, were sworn in Wednesday afternoon to a courtroom packed with friends, family and colleagues who were happy to see the two become part of the Clark County judiciary.
The new courts were created during the 2020 Indiana legislature, to help alleviate the historically overburdened courts. The first appointments will be until the 2024 election, and, in 2025, the courts will transition to circuit courts rather than superior, which means they can share resources with the other courts.
“I think it’s great, it’s long overdue,” said Judge Vicki Carmichael, presiding judge over the four unified Clark County courts. “These two guys are going to hit the ground running...they’re ready to go and we’re ready to have them.”
Navarro will preside over Clark County Superior Court No. 5, handling misdemeanors (except DUIs) and divorce cases. Williams will preside over Superior Court No. 6, which will handle civil matters. Both men said this was a day they had long waited for and an opportunity they both felt proud to have been given.
“I’m ready to get working,” Williams said, adding that the current judges and their staff have already been a huge help in the transition. It was his great-great-grandfather’s work as a judge in White County that inspired him to seek this role.
Things will be a little fluid for about the first month, as the new judges settle into their roles and secure funding for staffing and equipment from the Clark County Council. A previous request by Carmichael when the judge selections were not known was tabled until the July 12 council meeting, and Navarro and Williams will go request funding for their respective courts.
And, until the county offices move to a new space next year in River Ridge Commerce Center, space will be tight, and at times, shared.
Temporary courtrooms are being put together on the fourth floor of the Clark County courthouse for the new judges, with Williams in the current Clark County Council meeting space and Navarro in a conference room near the Clark County Commissioners office. Until that happens, they’ll be using existing courtrooms for the dockets they take over on day 1.
Carmichael said the transferring of Circuit Court No. 3 misdemeanor cases to Navarro will likely be after the budgets are approved, because it may require a separate probation department.
Clark County Council President Barbara Hollis said Wednesday she was excited to welcome the two new judges.
“I have mixed emotions about Abe, because he’s done such a good job as public defender,” she said. “I’m happy for him personally, but the county is losing a very good man in the public defender’s office. But I’m sure that he’ll do an excellent job as a judge.”
She said that although she is less familiar with Williams, “I know he has a good reputation, so I look forward to working with him.”
Navarro said it’s community support that will help the new courts merge into the existing system.
“It’s going to take our community coming together,” he said, adding that “As chief public defender I’ve learned that this community in light of any challenges will face it and defeat it.”
Both men thanked their families, mentors and those who support this mission.
“This is a day of days,” Navarro said. “I just want to take it in, this is one I’m not going to forget.”
