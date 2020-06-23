JEFFERSONVILLE — New court dates have been set in the case of a man charged with fatally shooting his co-worker last July.
Bobby Powell, 19, was arrested July 10 soon after police say he walked into Big O Tires on Allison Lane in Jeffersonville and fatally shot his co-worker, James Winters Jr.
Powell was initially charged with murder, a level 3 felony for aggravated battery, a level 5 felony for carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
In October, two new charges were added — a level 6 felony for possession of a controlled substance and a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.
Powell was scheduled to go to trial earlier this month, but in May the defense requested the hearing and trial dates be continued. Jury trials will not start in Clark County until after July 4, under order from the Indiana Supreme Court to help mitigate COVID-19.
Powell now has pretrial conferences scheduled for June 24 and Jan. 11, with a trial scheduled for Feb. 2 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
