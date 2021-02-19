INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported that 1,080 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 653,245 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Twenty-two new cases were reported in Clark County, bringing the total to 11,762. Deaths remained at 179.
In Floyd County, total cases rose to 7,103 with the addition of 17 new. Deaths stand at 163.
A total of 11,898 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 44 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,069,866 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,065,342 on Thursday. A total of 7,683,034 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals tested, at 11.3%, is below Clark County's rate of 12.2% and Floyd County's 14.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.
As of today, 866,680 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 401,792 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
