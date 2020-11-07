INDIANAPOLIS — Clark and Floyd counties each reported one new death from COVID-19 on Saturday, when Indiana saw the number of new cases soar over 5,000.
The Indiana Department of Health announced that 5,007 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 205,722 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County had 89 new cases, bringing its total to 3,627. New cases in Floyd County numbered 45, for an overall total of 2,231. The number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 72 in Floyd and 68 in Clark.
A total of 4,348 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 244 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Todays results stem from a record 50,610 tests submitted in the last 24 hours. To date, 1,794,398 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,777,105 on Friday. A total of 3,167,518 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
