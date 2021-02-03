INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 1,480 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 631,331 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Sixty-nine new cases were reported in the two-county region of Clark and Floyd, which had 36 and 33, respectively. Overall, Clark has had 11,275 cases and Floyd 6,749.
No additional deaths were reported in either county; Clark stands at 150 and Floyd at 120.
A total of 9,713 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 36 from the previous day. Another 378 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,973,618 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,968,591 on Tuesday. A total of 7,096,324 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rates for unique individuals continues to fall, with Floyd at 15.3%, the state at 15.9% and Clark at 19.3%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 611,429 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 166,131 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
