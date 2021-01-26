INDIANAPOLIS — While the number of new cases of COVID-19 is on a downward trend in Indiana, the death toll continues to climb.
Eighty more deaths, including three in Floyd County and one in Clark County, were reported Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 9,432 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Clark has experienced 145 deaths while Floyd has had 113.
Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
There was encouraging news in the latest report, though, as the number of new infections dropped below 2,000. The report showed 1,777 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 614,946 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
New cases in Clark County numbered 44 for a total of 10,852. Sixteen additional diagnoses in Floyd County brought its total to 6,522.
To date, 2,912,183 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,907,032 on Monday. A total of 6,787,227 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals in Clark (21.5%) and Floyd (20.3%) continues to outpace the state (17.7%).
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 459,701 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 106,874 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
