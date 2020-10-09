INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a record-setting day in the battle against COVID-19 in Indiana, Kentucky and around the world.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 1,832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That is an all-time daily high since the state began posting numbers this spring.
The average number of people hospitalized in Indiana related to COVID-19 over the last seven days is 1,056, the highest average since June 2 when much of the state was under a partial shutdown order.
Today's numbers bring to 131,493 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
A total of 3,534 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,463,436 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,451,391 on Thursday. A total of 2,276,846 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 78,456 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,059 of which were newly reported Friday.
There were eight new deaths reported Friday in Kentucky, raising the total to 1,242.
“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Beshear. “This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, there have been at least 1,632,824 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.32%, and at least 13,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The World Health Organization announced a new daily record high in coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 infections reported to the U.N. health agency on Friday.
The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe alone.
The virus continues to surge across Europe and elsewhere. British scientists reported this week that the COVID-19 outbreak is doubling every few weeks, French hospitals are running out of ICU beds, Germany may enlist the army to help contain its outbreak and Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid as coronavirus cases soar.
