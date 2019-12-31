JEFFERSONVILLE — Details surrounding a pair of special meetings conducted by Jeffersonville City Council last week are becoming more clear.
Two amendments to the city's salary ordinance were approved at the meetings by the same five council members — Dustin White, Scottie Maples, Scott Hawkins, Matt Owen and Joe Paris. The first move increased Mayor Mike Moore's base salary out of the council's general fund to $93,000 from $84,000. The second was a "longevity resolution" that increased the mayor's salary by an extra 5% for each additional term served after initially entering office.
In total, the amendments are set to raise Moore's base salary for the next four years to just under $103,000 — rounding out to roughly $18,000 in additional annual compensation.
On Friday, Moore said he intended to veto the pay raise, as it was a matter of "respect, not money." Now, his plans aren't as firm, as he intends to sit down with council members to discuss the matter, he told the News and Tribune on Monday.
Moore also clarified that his salary includes more than the $84,000 out of the general fund, noting that he also receives an additional $25,000 from the sewer board. That puts his current annual salary closer to $109,000. According to Indiana Gateway, Moore was paid $110,435.04 in 2018.
It was originally stated by White that the special meetings were called to correct the salary ordinance to satisfy requirements of the State Board of Accounts. Instead, the sole purpose of the meetings was to consider raising Moore's salary, both Moore and White admitted on Monday.
White said that the reason he sought the meeting was because Moore had requested increasing his salary to $137,000. The meeting was then called by Moore "at the request of White," according to an email sent to council president Ed Zastawny by city attorney Les Merkley.
“I’m not a saint here," Moore said. "I was trying to seek a raise. If they want a quality leader, $109,000 is not going to get you a quality leader."
Moore brought to the attention of the council salaries of those in other positions throughout the city and Clark County, including Greater Clark County Schools superintendent, the Clark County Sheriff and the county prosecutor.
With that information, he hoped to convince members to bump his pay by $28,000 to match the cumulative salary of the council.
"That’s what I was trying to put in perspective," Moore said. "I don’t expect to be paid like a private sector CEO. It’s just if you look at other elected officials in the area, there is a far drop off. I was trying to say to the council that in the past, the mayor and the council had always been the same."
Outgoing council president Zastawny said he's never hear of the existence of mayor-council pay equivalency in his 16 years on the council. And Moore's predecessor in the mayor's office, Tom Galligan, hadn't heard of it, either.
"It was always pre-set, and they never wanted to give you anymore," Galligan said of the salaries. "Those two were never mentioned in that way."
Moore had told the newspaper on Friday that he intended to veto the raise, saying, "I love my job ... I don't do it for the money."
But on Monday, the mayor said that he even told three of the members at last week's meetings — White, Hawkins and Paris — that he would veto anything under the $28,000 raise he requested.
“I had told them that if it’s anything lower than that, I’m going to veto it," he said. "I even told Dustin White to please vote, ‘No,’ if it's lower, because I didn’t want to have to veto it."
Aside from the pay issue, there's concern among several council members — including the president — as to how last week's meetings came about.
Zastawny, whose term ends today, said that during his lengthy tenure on the council, special meetings have been called one of two ways — either by request of the president or vice president of the council, or by vote at a regular public meeting.
Having a special meeting called by the administration at the request of another council member, he said, breaks with precedent and Robert's Rules of Order, which guides standard practice for the council.
“From my experience, it’s never happened," Zastawny said.
Furthermore, Zastawny said he wasn't made aware of the special meetings until Dec. 19, when Hawkins sent him a text on behalf of White. The message stated that the meetings were being called for "mayor salary increase" that would result in a "$10,000 raise."
On Dec. 20, attorney Merkley sent an email, clarifying the Indiana code used to call the meetings.
"Apparently, there were conversations with other council people without me included," Zastawny said. "In the past, this is not kosher. Even if you disagree with somebody's opinion or you know they're not for it, it's just proper procedure to include everybody in these conversations."
White explained his actions by saying he was gathering support from individuals before bringing the full board up to speed. He also verified that he did not personally reach out to each member, as evidenced by Hawkins' relaying of information to Zastawny.
“If I’m talking to John Doe and John Doe agrees, and if John Doe has a better relationship with Ed than I do, then I leave it to John Doe to contact Ed," White said.
Council vice president Lisa Gill also said she was not looped into the plans, agreeing with Zastawny that it broke with tradition.
Fellow outgoing council member Nathan Samuel said he made it clear prior to the special meetings that he supported a 12% pay increase for the mayor. Samuel added that Moore had reached out to him roughly two months ago, asking if he'd support an increase to Moore's salary.
When the council was in the process of the passing the salary ordinance, Samuel said he made sure multiple times that nobody wanted to amend or add anything to it.
"Frankly, I didn’t want to be blindsided at one of the last meetings by some of the council members coming in with something significant," he said.
After initially agreeing to attend the Dec. 23 special meeting, Samuel began to have second thoughts.
"Then, it’s like, 'Wait a minute,'" he said. "I didn't like how this was pulled together. Then, to find out how the city attorney went on and scheduled the meeting, I think on behalf of one of the council members, I said, 'No.' I didn’t want my very last meeting to be one that’s shaded. I said I’m out. I want no part of it. We should’ve put that out there a month ago."
Samuel's biggest point of confusion is why the pay increase wasn't addressed during regular year-end budget sessions.
“I still don’t understand why in the world they wouldn’t address this when they typically address this," he said. "It feels like somebody was trying to do something that they didn’t want a lot of eyes seeing.”
Both Samuel and Gill are past presidents of the council.
Zastawny, who has voted for previous salary increases for the mayor, told Moore when he called a month ago asking for higher pay that he couldn't support an increase. Zastawny believes the mayor's current compensation is "fair."
Mayor Jeff Gahan of nearby New Albany made roughly $20,000 less than Moore in 2018. Jim Lienhoop, mayor of Columbus, a city comparable in size to Jeffersonville, was paid $93,520.96 last year compared to Moore's $110,435.04.
“If you look at the increases that the mayor’s gotten outside of the general fund from 2015 until 2018, his salary increased by over 30 percent," Zastawny said. "I think that’s adequate. For 2018, he made over $110,000, which is substantially more or a little bit higher than other mayors. It’s fair."
