CLARK COUNTY — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new details in the 2018 plane crash in Clark County that killed a well-known local architect and businessman and two others, although the report doesn’t include analysis on the cause of the crash.
Wayne Estopinal, founder and president of TEG Architects; Sandy Johnson, vice president of business and development at TEG and company pilot Andrew Davis were the only occupants of the Cessna-Citation CJ-2 plane that crashed roughly four minutes after taking off from Clark Regional Airport in Clark County the morning of Nov. 30, 2018. All three died at the scene.
A preliminary report released by the NTSB shortly after the crash included that radar data and air traffic control reports showed that within minutes of leaving Clark Regional Airport, the Chicago-bound Cessna climbed to 6,000 feet before beginning a left turn, descending and disappearing from radar.
Findings from the NTSB report released Tuesday afternoon included information from the onboard cockpit voice recorder, which showed that Davis, the pilot, had engaged the autopilot less than a minute after takeoff, which he could be heard saying pre-flight he would do in the event of a problem. Although he was the only pilot, Davis had spoken aloud each step for the record as he prepared for takeoff.
While verbalizing all commands, Davis could be heard saying that in the event of a problem after takeoff decision speed, “he would handle it as an in-flight emergency and ‘fly the airplane, address the problem, get the autopilot on, talk on the radios, divert over to [Standiford Field.]’”
It showed that seconds after turning on the autopilot at 11:25 a.m., the air traffic controller instructed Davis to contact the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center, which he did. A minute later, he can be heard responding that the pressurization was pressurizing and that anti-ice and deicing systems were not needed. The device then recorded that the autopilot had been disconnected, and Davis can be heard saying “Whooooaaah,” according to the report.
The plane reached maximum height at 6,100 feet at 11:26 and then began to descend rapidly, reaching speeds of over 11,000 feet per minute. At 11:26:58 the bank angle was around 70 degrees left wing down and at 11:27:05, was 90 degrees down.
At 11:27:11, Davis was heard calling “Mayday, mayday, mayday,citation five two five echo golf is in an emergency descent unable to gain control of the aircraft,” followed by “terrain, terrain.”
The plane crashed roughly 8.5 miles northwest of Clark Regional Airport, with about 35 seconds between the first roll of the aircraft and ground impact.
The report shows that Davis had received his single-pilot Cessna 525 type rating to his pilot certificate that February and had reported 3,500 total fly hours on his March 15, 2018 application for medical certificate with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Maintenance had been done on the plane just 10 days before the crash, where it was reported that the plane had logged 3,296.7 total miles. Weather equipment showed that there was chance for light turbulence up to about 2,500 feet, which increased to moderate through 7,000 feet.
The autopilot system on the plane was designed to be engaged or disengaged by a human pilot, or to activate during abnormal situations. The system can disengage on its own during events such as when there is an internal failure or excessive altitudes are reached — 25 degrees nose up, 15 degrees nose down or 45 degrees left or right wing down.
The Cessna was registered to Esto Air LLC, a company managed by Estopinal, who founded TEG more than three decades ago and had designed structures across the region. He was also a founder of LouCITY FC, a professional soccer team in Louisville.
Since his passing, Estopinal has been honored by multiple organizations, including being listed among the Jeffersonville Wall of Champions at Big Four StationPark, which he designed. Ball State University also renamed its architecture school after Estopinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.