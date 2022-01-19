Indiana University School of Nursing has appointed Angela Opsahl, DNP, RN, CPHQ, director of its statewide online RN to BSN degree completion program.
The program offers a flexible curriculum for working nurses who want to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Opsahl takes over from Karen Clark, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Indiana University East, who was the program’s interim director.
Opsahl will be responsible for providing statewide leadership in program planning, coordination, implementation and evaluation across the nine campuses of the IU School of Nursing.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with our talented faculty, advisers and staff to support our students on their educational path,” she said. “I’m proud to be part of IU School of Nursing and continue our legacy of preparing outstanding nurses to be excellent clinicians, educators, leaders, innovators and scientists.”
Opsahl now teaches undergraduate courses and serves as an honors coordinator for undergraduate nursing honors research on IU School of Nursing’s Bloomington campus. Her scholarship focuses on using active learning in both academic and clinical settings to engage the student, faculty, staff and patients. In addition to her research and teaching experience, Opsahl has 31 years of nursing experience.
Opsahl was recently appointed as an on-site program evaluator for the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation. She is the Alpha Chapter president-elect for Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and serves on the board of directors of the Indiana Association for Healthcare Quality. Opsahl earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing (1990), Master of Science in nursing (1995) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (2015) from Indiana University.
For more information about IU School of Nursing’s online RN to BSN degree completion program, go to nursing.iu.edu.
