Clark Memorial Health announces Dr. Geoffrey Jeyasingham has joined the Behavioral Health Services unit.
Dr. Jeyasingham received his bachelor’s degree and graduated magna cum laude from Saint Louis University. He continued his studies at Saint Louis University and received his Doctor of Medicine and earned the Medical Education Distinction.
He served as a psychiatry resident physician providing medical and psychiatric care at the University of Louisville Hospital, Norton Hospital, VA Robley Rex and The Brook Dupont Hospital. He provided care specializing in management and treatment of mood, anxiety, psychotic and trauma disorders and addiction. In addition, he provided medical and psychiatric care at Central State Hospital serving as an on-duty physician providing care for the chronically ill population in Louisville.
“I am excited to join the team at Clark Memorial’s Behavioral Health Services. I have a passion for psychiatry and a commitment to help those in need of mental health therapies,” said Dr. Jeyasingham.
“Dr. Jeyasingham’s education and skills in mental health will be beneficial to patients at Clark Memorial. He is an advocate for mental health resources and will allow the organization to continue to expand services for our community,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO.
Clark Memorial is a full-service hospital that features comprehensive behavioral health programs. It offers emergency room support, a crisis hotline, an acute crisis center, geriatric stabilization, in-hospital care, chemical dependency medical detox, stabilization without pharmaceuticals, compassionate care services for pregnant women affected by Substance Use Disorder, and outpatient programs developed to help individuals and families cope with mental health issues.
For more information about Clark Memorial’s Behavioral Health Service and Outpatient Programs, go to ClarkMemorial.org/behavioralhealth.
