JEFFERSONVILLE — There's a one-of-a-kind center treating eating disorders in Jeffersonville and it has no waiting list.
Selah House Outpatient had its grand opening Monday, but it's been treating patients since late last year. It's located in the Jeffersonville Center area at 4500 Town Center Boulevard.
Light streams into the building, thanks to large rooms with even bigger windows. Affirmations, including a chalkboard reading 'You deserve recovery' with patient artwork hang on the walls.
That's where patients receive health care for anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating disorder, compulsive exercise disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder and Otherwise Specified Feeding or Eating Disorders.
It is the only center offering a partial hospitalization program in Southern Indiana and Louisville.
"I think it's really hard to get eating disorder services; it's becoming more well known, but there's such a stigma," said Clinical Practice Director and Jeffersonville native Dorothy Hickerson, LCSW. "People underestimate the impact it can have."
Selah House offers two programs. One is the Intensive Outpatient Program, which is typically three days per week, three hours per day, all depending on what a client needs. At least one snack is included.
"These clients are considered a lower level of need," she said. "We get a lot of people who come straight in from outpatient therapy or they've stepped down from other levels of care."
The other type of treatment is the partial hospitalization program in which clients meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. During that time they'll get individual therapy, group therapy and meals.
Medical services are also offered at the office. They are performed by Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Lisa Green and Registered Nurse Karen Evans.
Patients ages 16 and older are accepted. Selah House is in-network with Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield and offers both self-pay and payment agreements for clients.
Although Selah House in Anderson is faith-based, Hickerson said the outpatient facility is more secular.
She also said people often assume the center only takes females and isn't inclusive. However the location is inclusive of all religious preferences and is also an LGBTQ+ affirming environment.
According to the National Association of Eating Disorders, there's research that shows members of the LGBTQ+ community are at a higher risk of developing binge-eating and purging than heterosexual peers. Some of those reasons include discrimination, bullying and issues with body image.
Body image issues for everyone are increasing and the comparisons are what's referred to as diet culture at Selah House.
Registered Dietician Rocky Burch said there can be a lot of comparison thanks to social media and the center advocates for each person's needs being unique.
"We definitely advocate an all-foods-fit model," she said. "We try to normalize eating patterns, being more healthful and getting them in touch with what they like."
The large meal area and kitchen at the location help, and clients can work with employees to figure out what types of recipes they like.
Burch said that since starting at Selah House, it's been rewarding and it's been helping clients too.
"We are seeing a better relationship with food," she said.
