NEW ALBANY — A filing by the state this week in a case against Adam N. Schneider claims the New Albany Police officer “engaged in sexual acts with numerous nurses and employees at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital” while working as a security guard at the facility.
The prosecution claims in the filing that Schneider was wearing his official NAPD uniform while on security detail. Floyd County prosecutors are seeking to use the evidence against Schneider as part of the state's case that he committed official misconduct as a public servant.
“The State intends to introduce into evidence numerous videos of said acts and numerous text messages corroborating said acts,” the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office states in the Notice to Introduce Evidence filing that was submitted to Floyd Superior Court No. 1 on Wednesday.
“Said acts will be used to prove motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, and/or are part of a common plan or scheme that the Defendant engaged in.”
The filing doesn't specify the dates of the alleged sexual acts between Schneider and Baptist Health Floyd employees.
In a statement released to the News and Tribune on Thursday, Baptist Health Floyd spokesperson Chris Morris said Schneider hasn't worked at the hospital since June 24.
“Baptist Health is cooperating with law enforcement — and awaiting information so we can address internally — as they investigate allegations about improper conduct involving Adam Schneider, who was never an employee of the hospital, but worked occasionally at the hospital in security,” Morris said, as he added a required background check was conducted on Schneider by the security company that provides part-time staff to the hospital.
“We are troubled by the allegations that are described in the charges. Such behavior does not reflect our values as an institution and as a health care provider.”
Schneider is facing charges in Floyd County and Clark County after being arrested in July. He was suspended from the department without pay on July 16 after first being placed on paid administrative leave on July 3.
In Floyd County, Schneider is accused of being involved in a sexual relationship with a confidential informant between May and June. Prosecutors allege he failed to investigate or charge the informant after finding she possessed methamphetamine.
Schneider is also accused of stopping the informant and a suspect in a vehicle, finding methamphetamine on both but making it appear that the drugs belonged to the suspect.
The suspect, Shane Clarke, filed a lawsuit in October against Schneider and the New Albany Police Department seeking $700,000 in compensatory damages. The tort claim states Clarke was jailed for 13 days in May following the traffic stop in which Schneider is accused of planting drugs on him during the encounter.
Schneider, who is out of jail on bond, faces three felony charges for obstruction of justice and one felony for official misconduct in Floyd County.
During the course of the Floyd County investigation, police said they discovered evidence that Schneider had filmed two women changing clothes at a business inside of his Memphis home in September 2019 and June 2021.
He faces two level 6 felony charges for voyeurism in Clark County, with a trial date set for Dec. 9. A trial date hasn't been set for the Floyd County case.
