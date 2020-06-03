CLARKSVILLE — The first rule of this fight club is that you can talk about it. In fact, you are encouraged to.
The Southern Indiana FIGHT (Friends Intent on Getting Healthy Today) Club is a new program from Clarksville Parks and Recreation that’s designed to help area residents lose weight and feel better about themselves. The free, Facebook-based fitness group was created to encourage “residents to look for ways to live a healthier lifestyle.”
“It’s partly because of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Ken Conklin, of Clarksville Parks & Recreation. “With people being stuck at home with nowhere to go, a lot of them are snacking and eating more than usual, some people are calling it the ‘COVID-19 pounds.’”
With that in mind, many are searching for ways to get back in shape and shed those extra pounds.
“Looking around you see that there are a lot of different options for people to lose weight, but they can also be expensive,” Conklin said. “This is very inexpensive.”
The program’s goal is to “motivate residents with various health challenges, in-person fitness classes, healthy eating and cooking demonstrations, as well as other related special events.”
The club’s first event will take place Friday night. The “Glow Walk in the Park” will be from 9 to 10 p.m., weather permitting, at Wooded View Golf Course. After the golf course closes, FIGHT club members will be invited to walk the course’s first nine holes — a 2.5-mile stroll — and enjoy the evening. Participants are required to bring a flashlight and are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark items. Glow-in-the-dark necklaces will be given out while supplies last.
Other events are in the works, according to Conklin.
The program hopes to use its Facebook page, of which there are nearly 300 members so far, as a way to keep members motivated. Group members are encouraged to post updates about their “personal successes and struggles with staying healthy.”
“Everyone’s starting to share their stories, it’s pretty amazing,” Conklin said. “We’re hoping [the club] gets people outside, gets them social, once the pandemic is over, and gets them healthy.”
The club’s name has also been a source of amusement, since it plays off of the title of the 1999 movie “Fight Club” about underground fighting that starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.
“With our FIGHT Club the first rule is you do talk about fight club,” Conklin said with a laugh.
To sign-up for the club, or for more information, go to ClarksvilleParks.com, the Southern Indiana FIGHT Club Facebook page or email FightClub@ClarksvilleParks.com.
