FLOYD COUNTY — A 158-acre historic Floyd County farm just outside Georgetown will become a public park and site for 4‑H activities thanks to extraordinary foresight by the late Zelpha Schoen Mitsch and collaboration between Indiana Landmarks and Floyd County.
Built on land that originally belonged to some of the area’s earliest settlers, the Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property includes a 1910s bungalow farmhouse with three barns, a tenant house, and a few outbuildings.
When she died in 2015, Zelpha Schoen Mitsch left the property to Indiana Landmarks so that the nonprofit could protect the land and buildings with preservation and conservation easements.
In 2022, Indiana Landmarks sold the property to Floyd County at a greatly reduced market value under terms that prohibit significant development on the site and establish covenants and a development agreement governing future changes to the property.
The county intends to preserve the historic farmstead for public use—including agricultural instruction for 4-H groups—and maintain an adjacent 70-acre wooded tract as a natural park with walking and hiking trails.
“Indiana Landmarks is grateful to Floyd County officials for their desire to maintain the farm as greenspace and a recreational amenity for the residents of a fast-growing section of the county,” said Greg Sekula, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office. “We believe this use honors the legacy of Zelpha Schoen Mitsch and her commitment to preserving this beautiful property for future generations to enjoy.”
Located at 7055 Ind. 64, the farm sits adjacent to the 60-acre, $10 million Novaparke Innovation and Technology campus being developed by the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission.
“We’re excited about the possibilities the Mitsch farm and farmstead offer as part of the county’s largest regional park,” said Don Lopp, director of Operations and Planning for Floyd County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.