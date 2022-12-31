FLOYD COUNTY — There will soon be a change in leadership in New Albany-Floyd County Schools as new school board members take office.
Three new members will join the seven-member NAFCS school board in January, including District 1 member Melanie Stumler Northup and at-large members Thad Neafus and Connie Baugh.
Northup takes the place of District 1 board member Donna Corbett, who did not seek re-election. Neafus and Baugh will take the place of at-large members Elaine Murphy and Joe Brown.
Murphy, an at-large NAFCS board member, was unseated in the election, and Brown did not seek re-election.
The new board members will join Lee Ann Wiseheart, who was re-elected to her District 2 seat in November, along with board members Jenny Higbie, Elizabeth Galligan and Rebecca Gardenour.
The new board members are coming into office during a time of transition. In the new year, the new school board is tasked with finding a new superintendent to lead the district.
Former NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder suddenly announced his retirement in the summer of 2022. Bill Briscoe, former assistant superintendent, has been serving as interim superintendent since July.
The school board’s first meeting of 2023 is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9.
LOOKING AHEAD
Northup said she hopes to be the community’s “voice on the board,” and she aims to have “open lines of communication.” She encourages the public to reach out with their feedback and suggestions.
“At this point, the biggest hope that I have for the long-term vision is to create a higher level of cohesiveness between the board and the community and the parents and administration, because I think that’s something we’ve struggled with for the last few years,” she said.
She wants to create a strong team among the new board “that supports teachers and administration,” and her immediate goal is to get the process moving with the superintendent search.
“With the size of our district, I think finding candidates who have had experience with similar district sizes is going to be key,” Northup said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. There are so many moving parts with a district of this size that we need to make sure that we get someone from a similar size district.”
Neafus is working to become “as educated and prepared as possible” before taking office in January. He hopes for a “large pool of candidates” in the superintendent search to “attract the best possible fit for Floyd County.”
He said he wants the new board to work with the superintendent in a “professional and proper way.”
Neafus said he doesn’t want the board to run “on autopilot,” and he wants the board to take a “more hands-on and involved approach.” He plans to consider “the concerns of the community” at school board meetings and “stand firm” in his convictions, he said.
“I would like the board and the administration to really function efficiently and effectively with the true best interest of the citizens, the students, the parents and families in mind — and to be completely transparent and open and make sure that every parent of a student is confident that we’re doing the best for them,” he said.
Baugh declined an interview request for this story. After she was elected in November, she told the News and Tribune that she plans to be “a voice” for her constituents, and hiring a new superintendent will be a top priority upon entering office.
“The first thing will be to hire a superintendent with the values that I align with,” she told the News and Tribune in November.
She previously told the News and Tribune that she wants a return to “classical and traditional ways of teaching,” and she wants parents “have their voices back again.”
“They felt like they haven’t been heard for a long time, and then COVID came around and further proved that parents’ voices were completely shut down or shut off, and they felt they didn’t have a say-so in their child’s education,” she told the News and Tribune in October.
LOOKING BACK
The NAFCS races drew great interest among Floyd County voters in the November election as 15 candidates vied for the three school board seats.
School board seats are non-partisan, but the News and Tribune spoke with officials from both political parties to gauge the effects the races had upon voter turnout in November.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks, a Republican, said the NAFC school board races were among the major races in Floyd County that brought voters to the polls.
“The hub and the talk was the school board, so good, bad or indifferent, that was what people in this community were concerned with, she said. “I think just across the entire state and across the nation, I heard similar stories. People are just wanting change or whatever they’re wanting, so they’re coming out to vote to make that happen.”
Adam Dickey, member of the New Albany City Council and chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, believes the local school board races “played a role in driving some turnout and driving some interest in the election.”
“I think we saw a little bit more activism, and I think there were definitely folks who were interested in the school board races in a way that we just haven’t seen in previous years,” he said.
He said he noticed an “unprecedented level of political activism” related to the NAFCS board races in the recent election cycle.
A right-wing political action committee called Liberty Defense endorsed both Baugh and Neafus in the 2022 election. The PAC sent out mailers and actively campaigned for the school board candidates.
“That [activism] included everything from special interest groups, particularly on the conservative or right side of the aisle, if you will, that came into it with mailers [and] had individuals at voting centers trying to interact with everybody,” Dickey said.
Burks said people have already expressed interest in running for the next school board election, which will take place in 2024 and include three seats.
