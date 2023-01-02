FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush plans to restructure staffing in the department as he takes office.
Bush said he plans to bring jail and the police staffing under the same command structure as he begins leadership of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. He was elected in November to take over the position previously filled by Frank Loop, and he began as sheriff on Sunday.
"So we were looking at the structure of the department, and we felt the need to change the command structure," he said. "Currently speaking, the jail side has a structure, and the police side has a structure, so we're bringing it basically under one."
The restructuring includes promoting lieutenants to captains who will oversee the jail, dispatch and police operations, Bush said. The updated structure includes one colonel, three captains and four lieutenants.
"We were making the current lieutenants captains and the current sergeants on the police side... as lieutenants," he said. "So basically, we took away the jail commander spot and the assistant jail commanders spot, and the captains will oversee the whole operation."
In changing the command structure, the department also has to adjust salaries, and on Wednesday, the Floyd County Council unanimously approved an amended salary ordinance for the department.
Bush said the restructuring and salary ordinance saves the county about $54,000 on the front end, but when employee pensions are factored in, the savings will total roughly $25,000.
He cited a need for more efficiency in the department.
"By doing that, we feel like it brings more eyes to the whole agency and it brings up the command structure the way we want to be more efficient and save money," Bush said.
The change affects the ranks and assignments of existing employees, but no one is being fired through the reorganization, he said.
The agenda for Wednesday's meeting included a request to move forward with the command restructure, but the council removed the item and only approved the amended salary ordinance.
Floyd County Council Vice President Denise Konkle emphasized that it was not the council's role to approve the restructuring of staff at the sheriff's department, and those changes instead fall under the sheriff's authority.
Konkle described the updated salary ordinance as having a "neutral" financial impact, and she felt voting for the changes was "the right thing to do to support [Bush] and give him the tools that he needs to be as successful as Frank [Loop] was."
"I wholeheartedly support him and want to see him succeed," she said. "If he succeeds, we all succeed in the whole county, so I know he's going to do the best job that he can do. We want to give him all the support that we can give him, and that's why we went ahead and approved the new salaries that he wanted to give."
Bush said the new command structure would allow the department to be "more efficient serving the employees, but also the community."
