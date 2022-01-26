FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Surveyor’s office has been working on two major projects since the new surveyor came on board in October.
Surveyor John Brinkworth took his place in the City-County Building after winning a Republican caucus for the seat last year. The caucus followed the decision of the former surveyor, William Gibson, to retire.
Since being handed the office, Brinkworth is looking to make changes that will allow for better access to public records, making files more user-friendly and as accurate as possible.
The surveyor staff helping Brinkworth to accomplish these goals is also new. Molly Mattingly and Rachel Dooley both started working at the county office as research assistants in January and have each taken on a project.
Dooley is collecting data from the contents of four large file cabinets lining the wall in the office and making it digital.
“So we’re going to put that into a network drive that we have, and then we’re going to then take that network drive and then make that open to the public via a website,” Dooley said.
While the information in the surveyor’s office is technically public record, Brinkworth said that as the information is now organized it’s not really available.
“The way it’s organized right now, we don’t even know what’s in the files until we actually go through them. So for us to actually help someone, we can’t really offer any help in terms of what’s in there or where to find it right now,” Brinkworth said.
Mattingly is also going through file cabinets of county surveys to help implement the section corner perpetuation program.
The county is broken up into one-square-mile areas called sections, with each corner of the section marked with a monument. Mattingly is trying to find all available information that can help the contracted surveyors confirm that where the monuments are established are correct.
“Right now I’m going through sections. Like I’m focusing on section 11, and I look at sections around that and all the surveys that we have for those sections and I try to find ones that are relevant to those corners,” Mattingly said.
Sometimes there could be situations in which there are multiple monuments reporting as the same corner, Brinkworth said, so that’s where the surveyors have to determine which one is correct.
“Surveying’s a very grey profession, [it’s] not black and white a lot of times,” he said.
Brinkworth said that this is the first time that Floyd County has done the section corner perpetuation program.
“By establishing those [corners] and knowing where they’re at, we prevent gaps and overlaps and hopefully boundary disputes. At the end of the day we want stable boundaries in the county,” he said.
Once the data is collected, Brinkworth said they plan to send it over to Chris Moore, the director of the county’s GIS, or geographic information system, department.
“He can put that on the county GIS system and the public and other surveyors will have access to that data as well,” Brinkworth said.
Along with the two major projects happening in the surveyor’s office, the team tackles daily tasks of responding to public requests. This includes answering questions about deeds, acreages and taxation, or providing any information people may want about who surveys in the county.
Brinkworth, though new to a county position, is not new to the business of surveying. His grandfather started his own surveying company in 1961, which Brinkworth joined in at the age of 15.
“They immediately put me outside in the field crew. You kind of get a pretty good education growing up with a survey crew,” he said.
After graduating from college and earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in biology, Brinkworth took a break from his family’s business and began teaching.
“[I] realized how much I’d missed surveying — the freedom of being out, finding old survey monuments. It’s such a unique profession, and I just felt a pull back to it,” he said.
The county position opening up gave Brinkworth the perfect opportunity to fall back into his old career path.
“I don’t get out as much as I’d like to these days, but I hope to have that freedom back to do that,” Brinkworth said.
