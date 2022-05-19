The Louisville Zoo’s 6-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Azizi, has given birth to a female foal as the Zoo’s mini baby boom continues.
The filly was born just before midnight Thursday, May 12. Mom and the foal are both well. The filly is already running around and keeping mom busy. Guests can stop by and see the pair with the rest of the zebra herd in the Africa zone.
At the neonatal exam, the filly weighed 71 lbs. and was deemed strong and healthy. Her name will be determined soon.
In early May, the Zoo celebrated the first harbor seal birth in its history. Louisville Zoo staff are now monitoring Masai giraffe Kianga; she is well into her pregnancy with a calf expected soon. Updates will be provided on all three mothers and their offspring as part of Zoo Babies presented by Norton Children’s.
“We are ecstatic to have so much to celebrate this spring. These new offspring will be wonderful ambassadors to tell the stories of their species,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “We look forward to watching this new filly grow with our community and sharing news about our pending giraffe birth.”
Zoo Babies presented by Norton Children’s is a reminder that every animal birth is important and an opportunity to “better the bond between people and our planet.” To learn more about the program, go to louisvillezoo.org/zoobabies
