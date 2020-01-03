JEFFERSONVILLE — A new year also means some new eatery options for those in Southern Indiana.
As Jeffersonville moves into 2020, residents may notice the absence of some recognizable establishments. Among them is Flat 12 Bierwerks, which overlooked the Ohio River in its prominent location along Riverside Drive.
But popping up throughout the city will be fresh options from which residents can choose. Restaurants coming to the city include everything from major chains to independent "mom and pop" shops.
Four that will open their doors in the next several weeks are Chick-fil-A, Parnelli's Chicago Eatery, Close Enough Cafe and Hardee's.
“We’re seeing favorites lIke Chick-fil-A, but also places like Parnelli’s that are relatively unknown to the area," at-large Jeffersonville City Council member Matt Owen said. "It’s nice to have old faces come in, but it’s also nice to see new ones.”
No one location is solely benefiting from the restaurants. Instead, a few different sections of Jeffersonville will be home to them.
Hardee's is set to open its new location on Allison Lane, while the downtown Spring Street corridor will hold Close Enough Cafe. Though Hardee's is a familiar name, one notable aspect of its opening is that it will fill a vacant building left by Zaxby's when it relocated just over a year ago.
Out near the new developments where 10th Street approaches Interstate 265 are the locations for Chick-fil-A and Parnelli's. The former is one of the nation's most well-known chains, with franchises already existing in Clarksville and New Albany.
The latter will offer Chicago cuisine to Hoosiers, in the form of hot dogs and gyros. Both are expected to open in January.
“Honestly, I’m just excited that we’re going to have even more choices on the east end of the city," Owen added. "Also, down toward Allison Lane. We never want to see any type of vacancy last too long. Having a wide variety of choices is really important to the city."
Though opening a little later than the others, Close Enough Cafe will fill an important gap in the downtown section of Jeffersonville. When Too Tired shut its doors in April of last year, one of the city's most important strips was left without a coffee shop.
The proprietors of neighboring bar the Alcove — Chris Palmer and Dan Mahony — decided to spring into action by trying their hand at the caffeine business. Coffee won't be the only offering, however, as the deli also plans to dish out locally-sourced menu items.
Now that the major remodeling is done, Palmer said he hopes to open up the shop by March 1. He added that he and his team are excited to see how their skills transfer from liquor to coffee, along with throwing food items into the mix.
“As far as we know, it’s just some cosmetic work on the outside," Palmer said of the remaining work before opening. "We’ve got to build our tables and stage everything inside. All of our equipment is in there. From there, it’s ordering all of our food and coffee and testing our menu items.”
While some of the restaurants are already well-established entities across the country, Owen said it's important for the city to embrace them. Behind each local opening of a large chain is a local franchisee, who will often have to front a fairly hefty amount of cash to get the wheels turning.
"Some folks get a little discouraged if it’s a fast-food joint, but I want to remind folks that these people live in our community," he said. "Zaxby’s, for instance, does a lot to support Jeff High. They do a lot to support Jeffersonville in general. These are small businesses just like any other, and it’s exciting to have them come in."
