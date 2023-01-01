CLARK COUNTY — Growth along 10th Street in Jeffersonville led to two major healthcare developments in 2022.
Both Baptist Health and Clark Memorial worked to expand coverage into the River Ridge area of Jeffersonville with brand new urgent care and emergency room facilities.
Baptist Health Emergency Room and Urgent Care, 3516 E. 10th Street, Jeffersonville, opened in August.
The state-of-the-art facility has treated 10,0000 patients since opening on Aug. 15.
“We stood here, I guess a little more than a year ago, to break ground on the area’s first hybrid emergency department and urgent care,” said Dr. Jody Prather, chief of strategy and marketing officer for Baptist Health, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 12. “And now it’s especially exciting as we’re getting ready to open the doors on Monday on this extraordinary state-of-the-art facility.”
The medical center has seven examination rooms. Patients are able to get X-rays, ultrasounds, labs, CT scans and more at the location.
Baptist Health partnered with Dallas-based Intuitive Health for the facility, which focuses on transparent billing for services.
Officials said that means patients will only be billed for the level of care they receive.
“We build our care, our facilities around the patients to make it easier for them,” said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer at the groundbreaking. “Bringing more services to them, as we can with this state-of-the-art facility, will provide patients with the same level of care.”
Clark Memorial Health will open a free-standing emergency room and healthcare offices in Spring of 2023 in Jeffersonville Commons, next to the Kroger.
The healthcare system said the facility will be open 24 hours per day, seven days per week and will be equipped with eight emergency exam rooms and two trauma rooms.
“Healthcare for so long expected people to come to their facilities,” said Clark Memorial Health CEO Martin Padgett in a interview with the News and Tribune earlier this year. “Now we are taking the services out to the community. That’s a growing area in our community both in terms of residential and businesses. We want to have our services out there.”
Imaging services like X-rays, CT scans and MRI will also be available on weekdays.
People put off healthcare services during the pandemic and Clark Memorial’s leadership connects people to the River Ridge area and meets them where they are.
The facility will also house primary care medicine, behavioral health services and medical spa services.
Behavioral health services will include individual therapy, group therapy and medication.
Medical spa services will include things like body contouring, laser hair removal and facials.
