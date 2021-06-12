JEFFERSONVILLE — Pumpers, an original hand-drawn chemical engine and a truck that became known internationally due to its role in responding to the 1937 Ohio River flood are just a few of the historic pieces on display at the Vintage Fire Museum.
Though not exactly back, since the nonprofit never closed during its move, officials believe the museum is better than ever at its new location in downtown Jeffersonville.
“The community has been wonderful in making contributions to the capital campaign, and making donations and supporting us,” said Curtis Peters, chair of the museum’s board of directors.
The numerous exhibits and fire apparatuses were moved across the street beginning in the winter, as the Vintage Fire Museum relocated from its home of seven years at 723 to its new digs at 706 Spring St.
The previous space was leased from the city, but the new home is owned by the museum. The volunteer board members did most of the work installing the exhibits and other features of the museum, which also include a fire safety section near the entrance.
“We’ve had only positive feedback from people who have been in our new building,” said Pam Peters, Curtis’ wife and also a member of the board of directors.
“Everybody loves the older building. It fits in better with these high ceilings and it fits in better with these old engines.”
Over almost a decade, the board has only added to the collection it purchased from Fred Conway, which was considered one of the top assemblies of vintage fire equipment in the world.
“This isn’t a Jeffersonville or New Albany or Louisville fire museum, this is the history of fire-fighting,” said Vic Megenity, a Southern Indiana historian and a museum board member.
“This is a real positive for Southern Indiana. We have people coming from states all over and even foreign countries, in some cases.”
Jim Keith knows firsthand about the importance of having attractions that bring visitors to a community. He was the executive director of the Clark-Floyd Counties Convention-Tourism Bureau for several years before retiring in 2013.
Keith is a museum board member and said the attraction supports local businesses by enticing tourists to Southern Indiana. The museum has even welcomed a fire chief from Germany and had several visitors from other countries.
“This is such a unique collection,” Keith said. “People very much appreciate the museum. It’s definitely of national significance and contributes to tourism.”
It takes at least an hour for groups to tour the museum and absorb all the information that’s available, said board member Bill Stone.
“It’s hard to get people to understand there’s a piece here that’s 20 years older than the nation is,” Stone said.
The exhibits are complete, and the museum has welcomed groups of students to engage with its fire safety wing, but more work will be done. The plan is to build a memorial garden in front of the museum over the next year.
To celebrate the new location, the museum is hosting two events next week.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, a wine and cheese event will be held for members of the museum. It will recognize the museum’s new home and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the New Albany 1921 American LaFrance fire truck. The engine was made famous after a photographer snapped a picture of it in floodwaters in downtown New Albany in 1937, and the image was published in newspapers around the world.
The Jamey Aebersold Ensemble will perform at Friday’s event.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, a public open house will be held at the museum. Light refreshments will be served during the open house.
Curtis Peters said those who visited the previous location will be impressed with the layout of the new space. Those who haven’t viewed the exhibits are in for an even bigger treat, he continued.
“Whatever they might think it is, whatever they might imagine it is, it’s a lot better than that,” he said. “The normal response that we get from first-time visitors is ‘Wow, I had no idea.’”
For more information, go to vintagefiremuseum.org.
